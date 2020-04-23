Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 233 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 242,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.0% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 684,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 87,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $87.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

