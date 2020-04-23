Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 64,443 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 905,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 744,242 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 308,410.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

