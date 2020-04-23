Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.0% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 105.7% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 103,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 53,229 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.6% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

