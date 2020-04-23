Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.20% of Juniper Networks worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Juniper Networks by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.