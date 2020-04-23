Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,440,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

