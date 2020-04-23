Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643,266 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.