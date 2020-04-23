Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,683,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 249,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 33,526 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,787,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

