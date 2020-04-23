Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK opened at $151.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $171.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,319. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

