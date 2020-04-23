BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 194,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.98.

NYSE WMB opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.