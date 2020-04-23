Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Boosts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 257.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.69 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82.

