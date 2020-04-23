Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Boosts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 257.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.69 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 387 Shares of Public Storage
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 387 Shares of Public Storage
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report