General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,765,000 after buying an additional 151,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

General Mills stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

