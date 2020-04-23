DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,708 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of AXTA opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.