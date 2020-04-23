Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,806 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,532,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,965,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.05. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.28 and a fifty-two week high of $177.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.1087 per share. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.