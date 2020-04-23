DNB Asset Management AS Has $534,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNC opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

