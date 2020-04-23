Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 133,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 129,001 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $54.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

