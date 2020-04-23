DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Middleby were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.95. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $139,661.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $50,407.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $225,953.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

