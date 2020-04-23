Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.

