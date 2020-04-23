Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,021 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $204.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.48. The stock has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

