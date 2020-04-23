BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 808 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.8% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 50,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,991,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,900,415. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

