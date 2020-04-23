BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.42. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.11.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at $23,882,661.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

