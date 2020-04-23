BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.42. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.11.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at $23,882,661.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 808 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co
BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 808 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co
BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hershey Co
BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hershey Co
Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co.
Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co.
Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,341 Shares of AT&T Inc.
Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,341 Shares of AT&T Inc.
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report