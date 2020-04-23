Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.