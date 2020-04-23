Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,341 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.02.

NYSE T opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

