Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,144,436 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

