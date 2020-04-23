Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,250,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 115,646,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. MKM Partners raised their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $1,690,024.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,881,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,088.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,953.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,564,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,627,204 shares of company stock worth $53,859,838 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

