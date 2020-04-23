Brokerages Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $309.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.82. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

