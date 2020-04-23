Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.98 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

