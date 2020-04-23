Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 6,706 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

