Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 221 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

