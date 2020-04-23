Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $22,903,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price target (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,263.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,316.64. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

