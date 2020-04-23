Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $4,705,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna by 378.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 103,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cigna by 17.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Cigna by 113.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.25.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $182.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.09.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

