Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,096,000 after purchasing an additional 523,937 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746,543 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,833,000 after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,421,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,891,000 after acquiring an additional 285,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.