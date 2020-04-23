Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $100.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

