Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $186.48 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.85. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

