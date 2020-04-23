Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $811,074,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

