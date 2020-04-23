Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,319 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

