Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Trimmed by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 65,896 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $317,389,000 after purchasing an additional 360,207 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,083,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $259,153,000 after purchasing an additional 73,511 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Western Digital by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,122 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.96.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,602 shares of company stock worth $980,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

