CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $60.35 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

