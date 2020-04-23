Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

