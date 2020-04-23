Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.