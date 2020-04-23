Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 2.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

