Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,258.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,190.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,315.24. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

