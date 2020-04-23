Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

D opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.