Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $182.28 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $486.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.75 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

