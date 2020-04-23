Short Interest in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Declines By 9.5%

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,020,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 29,850,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.62.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. Kroger has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.