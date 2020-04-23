Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,903,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,795,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 986,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after buying an additional 178,902 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,399,000 after buying an additional 59,389 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 543,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

