Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OKTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.37.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $151.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 0.88. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,608 shares of company stock valued at $34,768,640. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Okta by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Okta by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Analyst Recommendations for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

