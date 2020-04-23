Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.25 Million Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Forrester Research worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 727,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,326,000 after buying an additional 165,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Forrester Research by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Forrester Research by 787.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 216,513 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Forrester Research by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 39,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FORR. BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $68,266.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

