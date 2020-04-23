Cowen Lowers ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Price Target to $9.00

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. ZIX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $360.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ZIX by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 817,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 255,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

