Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.55.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $40.76 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,637,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,036,000 after buying an additional 258,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,593,000 after buying an additional 78,435 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,191,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,821,000 after purchasing an additional 85,313 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,455,000 after buying an additional 510,442 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.