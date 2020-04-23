Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LMT. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $380.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.81 and its 200-day moving average is $387.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 23.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 429.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2,449.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

